Madimba leads Prairie View A&M against Texas Southern after 28-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (13-17, 8-9 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-16, 10-7 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (13-17, 8-9 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-16, 10-7 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Texas Southern after Joey Madimba scored 28 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-51 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 at home. Texas Southern is 7-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers have gone 8-9 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Southern is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 80.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 78.0 Texas Southern gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Prairie View A&M won 85-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Tai’Reon Joseph led Prairie View A&M with 31 points, and Troy Hupstead led Texas Southern with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hupstead is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Jaylen Wysinger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joseph averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Dontae Horne is shooting 43.9% and averaging 25.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.