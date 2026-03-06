LSU Tigers take on the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (24-6, 12-5 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (26-4, 12-4 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (24-6, 12-5 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (26-4, 12-4 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU plays in the SEC Tournament against No. 7 Oklahoma.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 12-4, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference games. LSU ranks eighth in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game. Mikaylah Williams leads the Tigers averaging 3.7.

The Sooners are 12-5 in SEC play. Oklahoma ranks second in college basketball with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 7.0.

LSU makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.3 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Oklahoma has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 33.8% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. LSU won the last meeting 91-72 on Jan. 18. Flau’jae Johnson scored 23 to help lead LSU to the win, and Payton Verhulst scored 21 points for Oklahoma.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.