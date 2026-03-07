Louisville takes on North Carolina in ACC Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-6, 15-4 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 16-3 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-6, 15-4 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 16-3 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Louisville plays No. 16 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC games is 16-3, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.6 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC games is 15-4. North Carolina is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Louisville gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Louisville won 76-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 14. Laura Ziegler led Louisville with 17 points, and Taliyah Henderson led North Carolina with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists. Ziegler is shooting 51.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nyla Harris is averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

