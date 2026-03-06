Louisville plays in ACC Tournament against the Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (23-7, 13-6 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (25-6, 15-3 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Syracuse Orange (23-7, 13-6 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (25-6, 15-3 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Louisville plays in the ACC Tournament against Syracuse.

The Cardinals have gone 15-3 against ACC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Louisville leads the ACC averaging 80.7 points and is shooting 45.9%.

The Orange’s record in ACC play is 13-6. Syracuse averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Louisville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Louisville allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Louisville won 84-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Laura Ziegler led Louisville with 22 points, and Dominique Onu led Syracuse with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophie Burrows averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Izoje Uche is averaging 16.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

