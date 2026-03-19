Louisville Cardinals play the South Florida Bulls in first round of NCAA Tournament

South Florida Bulls (25-8, 17-3 AAC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (23-10, 12-8 ACC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

South Florida Bulls (25-8, 17-3 AAC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (23-10, 12-8 ACC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Louisville plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against South Florida.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC play is 12-8, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Louisville is the top team in the ACC with 17.1 assists per game led by Aly Khalifa averaging 2.6.

The Bulls are 17-3 against AAC teams. South Florida is fifth in college basketball with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 3.9.

Louisville averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 15.5 more points per game (87.7) than Louisville gives up to opponents (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalifa is averaging 3.2 points for the Cardinals. Ryan Conwell is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Wes Enis is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 81.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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