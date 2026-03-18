Louisiana Tech plays Rice, looks for 10th straight road win

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (26-6, 19-2 CUSA) at Rice Owls (28-5, 18-2 AAC) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (26-6, 19-2 CUSA) at Rice Owls (28-5, 18-2 AAC)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its nine-game road win streak alive when the Lady Techsters play Rice.

Rice ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Hailey Adams paces the Owls with 10.8 boards.

Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA scoring 73.2 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

Rice scores 70.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 58.3 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Jianna Morris is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, while averaging 11.2 points. Paris Bradley is averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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