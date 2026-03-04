Louisiana Tech plays New Mexico State, seeks 7th straight home win

New Mexico State Aggies (9-19, 5-11 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (22-5, 15-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-19, 5-11 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (22-5, 15-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Lady Techsters take on New Mexico State.

The Lady Techsters have gone 13-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is first in the CUSA with 16.2 assists per game led by Joy Madison-Key averaging 3.4.

The Aggies are 5-11 against conference opponents. New Mexico State has a 5-14 record against teams over .500.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 57.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 59.2 Louisiana Tech gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech won the last matchup 77-58 on Feb. 7. Alexia Weaver scored 20 points points to help lead the Lady Techsters to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison-Key is averaging 5.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

Anna Csenyi is shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.4 points. Imani Warren is shooting 43.4% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

