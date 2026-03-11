Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play in CUSA Tournament

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-14, 11-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-13, 11-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-14, 11-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-13, 11-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays in the CUSA Tournament against Middle Tennessee.

The Bulldogs’ record in CUSA games is 11-9, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Louisiana Tech has an 8-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Raiders are 11-9 against CUSA teams. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 11.0 more points per game (75.6) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (64.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Louisiana Tech won 59-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. DJ Dudley led Louisiana Tech with 19 points, and Kamari Lands led Middle Tennessee with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dudley is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. AJ Bates is averaging 12.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sean Smith is averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Raiders. Torey Alston is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

