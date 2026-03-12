Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders meet in CUSA Tournament

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-14, 11-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-13, 11-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-14, 11-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-13, 11-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-9 against CUSA opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech has an 8-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Raiders are 11-9 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Torey Alston averaging 7.9.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Louisiana Tech won 59-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. DJ Dudley led Louisiana Tech with 19 points, and Kamari Lands led Middle Tennessee with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dudley is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Avery Thomas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alec Oglesby is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 8.6 points. Alston is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.