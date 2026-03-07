Long Island Sharks face the Wagner Seahawks in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (14-16, 9-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (22-10, 16-3 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (14-16, 9-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (22-10, 16-3 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays in the NEC Tournament against Wagner.

The Sharks are 16-3 against NEC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal Fuller averaging 3.9.

The Seahawks’ record in NEC action is 9-10. Wagner ranks third in the NEC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

LIU scores 74.3 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.9 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game LIU allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. LIU won the last matchup 83-65 on Feb. 17. Fuller scored 20 to help lead LIU to the victory, and Bryan Akanmu scored 10 points for Wagner.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sharks. Fuller is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Baker is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Seahawks. Nick Jones is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

