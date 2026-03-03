Long Island Sharks and Chicago State Cougars play in NEC Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (7-24, 5-13 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (21-10, 15-3 NEC) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (7-24, 5-13 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (21-10, 15-3 NEC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays Chicago State in the NEC Tournament.

The Sharks’ record in NEC games is 15-3, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. LIU is third in the NEC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Greg Gordon leads the Sharks with 5.6 boards.

The Cougars are 5-13 in NEC play. Chicago State averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 7-14 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

LIU scores 74.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 76.0 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 65.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 71.5 LIU gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. LIU won the last meeting 73-56 on Feb. 27. Jamal Fuller scored 24 to help lead LIU to the win, and Stephen Byard scored 17 points for Chicago State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Braelon Bush is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. CJ Ray is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.