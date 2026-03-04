Long Beach State takes on UC Davis after Sykes’ 39-point game

UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 10-8 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (9-21, 5-13 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 10-8 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (9-21, 5-13 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on UC Davis after Gavin Sykes scored 39 points in Long Beach State’s 88-87 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 7-8 in home games. Long Beach State allows 77.9 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 10-8 in Big West play. UC Davis has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State scores 74.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 75.0 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis’ 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UC Davis won the last meeting 71-54 on Feb. 14. Marcus Wilson scored 18 points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is averaging 18.8 points for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Wilson is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

