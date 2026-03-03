Lindenwood plays in OVC Tournament against the Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (12-19, 9-11 OVC) vs. Lindenwood Lions (17-14, 11-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (12-19, 9-11 OVC) vs. Lindenwood Lions (17-14, 11-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays Little Rock in the OVC Tournament.

The Lions’ record in OVC games is 11-9, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Lindenwood is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trojans’ record in OVC action is 9-11. Little Rock has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Lindenwood is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.1% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Lindenwood gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lindenwood won 79-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Anias Futrell led Lindenwood with 24 points, and Johnathan Lawson led Little Rock with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Futrell is averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Lions. Dontrez Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Wallace is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Kachi Nzeh is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

