Liberty meets Missouri State in CUSA Tournament

Missouri State Bears (15-17, 9-12 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (25-6, 17-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (15-17, 9-12 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (25-6, 17-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays in the CUSA Tournament against Missouri State.

The Flames are 17-3 against CUSA opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Bears are 9-12 against CUSA teams. Missouri State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Liberty scores 78.5 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 73.9 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 5.1 more points per game (75.3) than Liberty allows to opponents (70.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Flames won 79-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Brett Decker Jr. led the Flames with 20 points, and Keith Palek III led the Bears with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Decker is averaging 16.9 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kobi Williams is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.7 points. Palek is shooting 39.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 23.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.