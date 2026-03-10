Lehigh Mountain Hawks face the Boston University Terriers in Patriot League Championship

Boston University Terriers (17-16, 12-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-16, 13-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (17-16, 12-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-16, 13-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh squares off against Boston University in the Patriot League Championship.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 13-7 against Patriot League teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Lehigh ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Edouard Benoit averaging 4.9.

The Terriers are 12-8 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Lehigh is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 75.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 74.4 Lehigh allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Lehigh won the last matchup 70-67 on Feb. 22. Nasir Whitlock scored 30 to help lead Lehigh to the win, and Chance Gladden scored 17 points for Boston University.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ingram is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Whitlock is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Defty is averaging 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Terriers: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

