Le Moyne Dolphins and Stonehill Skyhawks meet in NEC Tournament

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-20, 8-10 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (15-16, 10-8 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-20, 8-10 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (15-16, 10-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne and Stonehill play in the NEC Tournament.

The Dolphins have gone 10-8 against NEC teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Le Moyne is third in the NEC scoring 73.1 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 8-10 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is eighth in the NEC scoring 66.4 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Le Moyne averages 73.1 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 68.9 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 41.9% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Skyhawks won 77-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Davante Hackett led the Skyhawks with 30 points, and Deng Garang led the Dolphins with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shilo Jackson is shooting 64.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Hackett is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

