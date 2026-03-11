Lamar plays SFA in Southland Tournament

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-9, 17-6 Southland) vs. Lamar Cardinals (20-9, 17-5 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (23-9, 17-6 Southland) vs. Lamar Cardinals (20-9, 17-5 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces SFA in the Southland Tournament.

The Cardinals have gone 17-5 against Southland teams, with a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Lamar is second in the Southland with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Solenne Olenga averaging 2.8.

The Ladyjacks’ record in Southland play is 17-6. SFA leads the Southland scoring 75.8 points per game while shooting 44.2%.

Lamar makes 40.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). SFA scores 17.4 more points per game (75.8) than Lamar gives up (58.4).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. SFA won the last matchup 58-57 on Feb. 7. Kaylinn Kemp scored 17 to help lead SFA to the victory, and Kamryn Wilson scored 14 points for Lamar.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 37.3% and averaging 11.3 points for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kemp is averaging 11.2 points, five assists and two steals for the Ladyjacks. Ashlyn Traylor is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

