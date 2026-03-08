Kwame Evans Jr. scores final 9 points, Oregon beat Washington in regular-season finale

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. scored 20 points, which included the last nine of the game, and Oregon…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. scored 20 points, which included the last nine of the game, and Oregon blew a 21-point lead before the Ducks rallied to beat Washington 85-79 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Evans was fouled on a 3-point shot and made the and-1 free throw to give Oregon a one-point lead with 11.5 seconds left. Evans stole the ball from Hannes Steinbach, who quickly fouled, and Washington coach Danny Sprinkle, who thought Steinbach had been fouled, erupted. He was assessed back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected before Evans made 5 of 6 from the free throw line with five seconds left to seal it.

Takai Simpkins scored 18 points and Nate Bittle had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Oregon (12-19, 5-15 Big Ten). Dezdrick Lindsay added 11 points and Drew Carter 10.

The Ducks started 11-of-14 shooting — 7 of 7 from 3-point range — and used a 16-0 run to take a 21-point lead midway through the first half. Oregon shot 58% (15 of 26) and hit eight 3s and had 13 assists in the first half to take a 44-30 lead into the intermission.

Steinbach had 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for Washington (15-16, 7-19). Steinbach, a 6-foot-11 freshman, has 20 double-doubles this season, tied with Justin Neely of UNC Greensboro for second most nationally behind UNC Greensboro’s Delrecco Gillespie (21).

Steinbach scored 13 points in a 29-8 run that gave the Huskies a three-point lead with 24 seconds left.

Both teams will be waiting for the Big Ten Tournament pairings to come out Sunday to find out who and when they’ll play at Chicago next week.

