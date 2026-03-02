Kugel and UCF host Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-12, 5-11 Big 12) at UCF Knights (20-8, 9-7 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-12, 5-11 Big 12) at UCF Knights (20-8, 9-7 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Oklahoma State after Riley Kugel scored 26 points in UCF’s 87-86 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Knights have gone 13-4 at home. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 82.1 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Cowboys are 5-11 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 6.0.

UCF’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Oklahoma State won the last meeting 87-76 on Jan. 7. Fallah scored 24 points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 16.3 points. Fallah is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

