Kentucky Wildcats play in SEC Tournament against the LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (15-16, 3-15 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays in the SEC Tournament against LSU.

The Wildcats are 10-8 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Kentucky ranks fifth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 2.5.

The Tigers are 3-15 in SEC play. LSU has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kentucky makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). LSU averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Kentucky gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Kentucky won the last meeting 75-74 on Jan. 15. Otega Oweh scored 21 to help lead Kentucky to the win, and Max Mackinnon scored 16 points for LSU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 14.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mackinnon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton is averaging 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

