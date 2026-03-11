Kentucky plays in SEC Tournament against the LSU

LSU Tigers (15-16, 3-15 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (15-16, 3-15 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky and LSU play in the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC play is 10-8, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Kentucky ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Malachi Moreno leads the Wildcats with 6.6 boards.

The Tigers are 3-15 against SEC teams. LSU is fifth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 5.0.

Kentucky’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that LSU gives up. LSU scores 7.7 more points per game (81.4) than Kentucky allows (73.7).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wildcats won 75-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Max Mackinnon led the Tigers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is averaging 18.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Reece is averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Mackinnon is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.