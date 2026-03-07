Kentucky hosts No. 5 Florida after Condon’s 26-point showing

Florida Gators (24-6, 15-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-11, 10-7 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (24-6, 15-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-11, 10-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida takes on Kentucky after Alex Condon scored 26 points in Florida’s 108-74 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 14-3 at home. Kentucky is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Gators are 15-2 in SEC play. Florida is third in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 7.7.

Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Florida won the last meeting 92-83 on Feb. 14. Xaivian Lee scored 22 points to help lead the Gators to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 14.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thomas Haugh is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Gators: 10-0, averaging 93.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.