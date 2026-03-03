Kentucky faces Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-19, 1-15 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-9, 8-8 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-19, 1-15 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-9, 8-8 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky plays in the SEC Tournament against Arkansas.

The Wildcats are 8-8 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Clara Strack leads the Wildcats with 10.2 boards.

The Razorbacks are 1-15 against SEC teams. Arkansas gives up 75.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Kentucky’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas scores 11.4 more points per game (70.6) than Kentucky gives up (59.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Kentucky won 93-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Strack led Kentucky with 33 points, and Emily Robinson led Arkansas with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.6 points. Strack is averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is averaging 17 points for the Razorbacks. Bonnie Deas is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.