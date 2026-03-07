Karaban leads No. 4 UConn against Marquette after 23-point performance

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn plays Marquette after Alex Karaban scored 23 points in UConn’s 71-67 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-7 at home. Marquette is 7-19 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 17-2 in conference matchups. UConn is eighth in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game led by Silas Demary Jr. averaging 6.5.

Marquette averages 75.0 points, 9.8 more per game than the 65.2 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UConn won the last matchup 73-57 on Jan. 4. Solomon Ball scored 17 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel James Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Royce Parham is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ball is averaging 14.1 points for the Huskies. Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

