Kansas takes on TCU in Big 12 Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (22-10, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (22-9, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas and TCU play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Kansas is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Flory Bidunga paces the Jayhawks with 9.0 boards.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 action is 12-7. TCU has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Kansas is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% TCU allows to opponents. TCU averages 9.2 more points per game (78.5) than Kansas allows (69.3).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Kansas won the last matchup 104-100 on Jan. 7. Darryn Peterson scored 32 to help lead Kansas to the victory, and Liutauras Lelevicius scored 23 points for TCU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Jayhawks. Peterson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

David Punch is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Lelevicius is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

