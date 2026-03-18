Kansas plays Troy, looks for 6th straight home win

Troy Trojans (25-7, 16-4 Sun Belt) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-13, 9-11 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Troy Trojans (25-7, 16-4 Sun Belt) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-13, 9-11 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Troy aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

Kansas has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Troy averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Kansas scores 71.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 69.6 Troy gives up. Troy averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fortuna Ngnawo is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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