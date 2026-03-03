Kansas meets UCF in Big 12 Tournament

UCF Knights (11-18, 3-15 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (18-12, 8-10 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (11-18, 3-15 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (18-12, 8-10 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on UCF in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 8-10, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference games. Kansas has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights’ record in Big 12 action is 3-15. UCF is 8-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kansas’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Kansas gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Kansas won 83-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Jaliya Davis led Kansas with 26 points, and Leah Harmon led UCF with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 17.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Jayhawks. Davis is averaging 21.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Khyala Ngodu is averaging 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

