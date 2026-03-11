Jones scores 17 as New Mexico State defeats Jacksonville State 68-63 in Conference USA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jemel Jones had 17 points and No. 10 seed New Mexico State beat No. 7 seed…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jemel Jones had 17 points and No. 10 seed New Mexico State beat No. 7 seed Jacksonville State 68-63 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

New Mexico State (17-15) will face No. 2 seed Sam Houston in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Jones shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Aggies. Gabe Pickens shot 6 for 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Jae’Coby Osborne finished with eight points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the Gamecocks (15-17) with 23 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Jacoby Hill added 11 points and four assists for Jacksonville State. Anthony Bryant also had nine points.

New Mexico State went into the half leading 39-28. Osborne scored all eight of his points in the half. Jones led the Aggies with 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

