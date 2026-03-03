Jones scores 13, 3 others score 12 as Oklahoma defeats Mizzou 80-64

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jadon Jones led with 13 points and eight rebounds, three other players tallied 12 points, and…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jadon Jones led with 13 points and eight rebounds, three other players tallied 12 points, and Oklahoma defeated Missouri, 80-64 on Tuesday night.

Xzayvier Brown, Tae Davis, and Derrion Reid scored 12 points each for the Sooners (16-14, 6-11 Southeastern Conference), who won their third straight contest and fifth of their last seven.

Mohamed Wague added 11 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma. Jones was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from deep as the Sooners shot 62% and 55% as a team, respectively.

The Sooners led for all but 1:59 of game time, taking the lead for good on Jones’ first 3-pointer with 12:29 remaining in the first half. They extended their lead to as many as 12 points in the first half, and took a 35-26 advantage into halftime.

A strong second half held the lead in double-figures for a comfortable win.

Mark Mitchell led Mizzou (20-10, 10-7) with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Anthony Robinson II added 14 points before fouling out.

Up next

Missouri: hosts No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: visits Texas on Saturday.

