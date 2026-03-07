Jones and New Mexico State host Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (18-12, 10-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-15, 7-12 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Kennesaw State Owls (18-12, 10-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-15, 7-12 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Kennesaw State after Jemel Jones scored 29 points in New Mexico State’s 77-75 overtime win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Aggies are 9-5 on their home court. New Mexico State has a 1-6 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 10-9 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Kennesaw State won the last matchup 76-53 on Jan. 31. RJ Johnson scored 20 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 17.8 points for the Aggies. Julius Mims is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.