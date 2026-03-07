Johnson hits game-winning 3 as South Carolina downs Mississippi 64-61

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 17 points and hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift South…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 17 points and hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift South Carolina over Mississippi 64-61 on Saturday.

South Carolina (13-18, 4-14 SEC) led 34-28 at halftime and held the advantage for much of the second half before the Rebels rallied to tie the game in the final minute.

Mississippi (12-19, 4-14 SEC), which has lost 12 of its last 13 games, pulled even at 61 when Malik Dia converted a tip-in with one minute remaining. South Carolina went more than five minutes without a field goal before Johnson delivered the game-winner from well beyond the arc as time expired.

Kobe Knox and Nordin Kapic each scored 12 points for the Gamecocks. It was Karpic’s second straight game in double figures coming off the bench.

Dia led Ole Miss with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. AJ Storr added 13 points for the Rebels. Ole Miss struggled from long distance, making just 1 of 14 attempts from 3-point range.

Up next

Ole Miss awaits seeding for the SEC Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

South Carolina awaits seeding for the SEC Tournament.

