Johnson, Bradley earn 90-84 2OT win over Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 18 points, six in double overtime, as Bradley knocked off Valparaiso 90-84 on Friday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Bradley plays the winner between No. 3 seed Illinois State and sixth-seeded Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Braves (20-11, 13-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmet Jonovic scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Alex Huibregtse went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Huibregtse hit a tying 3 with 25 seconds left in overtime to force another OT.

Brody Whitaker led the way for the Beacons (17-14, 11-9) with 25 points. Valparaiso also got 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists from JT Pettigrew. Justus McNair also had 12 points.

