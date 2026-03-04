James Madison takes on Louisiana in Sun Belt Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-21, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (17-14, 9-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-21, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (17-14, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and Louisiana play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Dukes are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. James Madison ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 12.5 assists per game led by Bradley Douglas averaging 3.6.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

James Madison averages 74.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 70.2 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than James Madison allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Louisiana won 64-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Dorian Finister led Louisiana with 18 points, and Cliff Davis led James Madison with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Dukes. Davis is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaxon Olvera is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 13.3 points. De’Vion Lavergne is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.