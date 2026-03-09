Jacksonville State Gamecocks and UTEP Miners meet in CUSA Tournament

UTEP Miners (13-16, 5-13 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 9-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (13-16, 5-13 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-15, 9-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays in the CUSA Tournament against UTEP.

The Gamecocks are 9-9 against CUSA opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Miners’ record in CUSA action is 5-13. UTEP is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville State averages 61.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 69.4 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UTEP won the last meeting 66-64 on Feb. 27. Portia Adams scored 23 to help lead UTEP to the win, and Mya Barnes scored 20 points for Jacksonville State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.1 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mary Moses Amaniyo is averaging 8.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

