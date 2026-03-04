Jacksonville plays West Georgia in ASUN Tournament

West Georgia Wolves (18-12, 11-8 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (21-8, 13-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (18-12, 11-8 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (21-8, 13-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays in the ASUN Tournament against West Georgia.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN games is 13-5, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Jacksonville scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Wolves are 11-8 against ASUN teams. West Georgia is second in the ASUN scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Jacksonville’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia scores 6.1 more points per game (72.9) than Jacksonville gives up (66.8).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Jacksonville won the last meeting 82-61 on Feb. 5. Tatum Brown scored 16 to help lead Jacksonville to the victory, and Asia Donald scored 15 points for West Georgia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Dolphins. Brown is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Donald is averaging 14.7 points for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Wolves: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

