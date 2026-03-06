Jacksonville Dolphins play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in ASUN Tournament

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (21-10, 14-5 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (22-8, 14-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (21-10, 14-5 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (22-8, 14-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Central Arkansas play in the ASUN Tournament.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN games is 14-5, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Sugar Bears are 14-5 against ASUN teams. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 7.2.

Jacksonville’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Jacksonville gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Jacksonville won the last meeting 96-86 on Jan. 15. Priscilla Williams scored 44 to help lead Jacksonville to the victory, and Jenna Cook scored 21 points for Central Arkansas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc. Tatum Brown is averaging 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Stephens is averaging 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 10-0, averaging 66.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

