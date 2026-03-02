Jackson State hosts Bowen and UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-14, 9-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (11-17, 9-7 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-14, 9-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (11-17, 9-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Jackson State after Indiya Bowen scored 27 points in UAPB’s 68-48 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

The Lady Tigers have gone 4-7 at home. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Jaileyah Cotton averaging 3.2.

The Golden Lions are 9-7 in conference play. UAPB is fifth in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Jailah Pelly averaging 2.9.

Jackson State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Jackson State allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UAPB won the last meeting 74-68 on Feb. 5. Bowen scored 18 points to help lead the Golden Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotton is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Tigers. Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua is averaging 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

Bowen is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Lions. Pelly is averaging 12 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 7-3, averaging 57.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

