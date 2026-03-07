Iwuchukwu scores 25 as Georgetown beats Providence 80-79

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vincent Iwuchukwu helped lead Georgetown over Providence on Saturday night with 25 points and 10 rebounds in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vincent Iwuchukwu helped lead Georgetown over Providence on Saturday night with 25 points and 10 rebounds in an 80-79 victory.

Iwuchukwu scored 12 points in the first half for Georgetown, which led 43-34 at the break. Georgetown took the lead for good with 4:09 remaining in the second half on a dunk from Iwuchukwu to make it a 76-75.

Kayvaun Mulready added 12 points, seven assists and five steals for the Hoyas (14-17, 6-14 Big East Conference). Caleb Williams had 11 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range). The Hoyas ended a seven-game skid with the victory.

Jaylin Sellers finished with 21 points for the Friars (14-17, 7-13). Jamier Jones added 19 points and eight rebounds for Providence. Ryan Mela finished with 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

