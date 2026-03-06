Iowa plays Illinois in Big Ten Tournament

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-10, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-10, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Iowa and Illinois meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten games is 15-3, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Fighting Illini are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Illinois scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Iowa averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 12.9 more points per game (78.1) than Iowa gives up to opponents (65.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Iowa won 82-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Ava Heiden led Iowa with 28 points, and Berry Wallace led Illinois with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heiden is shooting 65.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hawkeyes. Chazadi Wright is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Webber averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Wallace is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.