Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines square off in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Michigan Wolverines (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Iowa plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 8 Michigan.

The Hawkeyes are 16-3 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 78.5 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Wolverines are 16-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan has a 20-5 record against opponents over .500.

Iowa’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Iowa won the last matchup 62-44 on Feb. 22. Ava Heiden scored 24 to help lead Iowa to the win, and Olivia Olson scored 13 points for Michigan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chazadi Wright is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Hawkeyes. Heiden is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Olson is averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

