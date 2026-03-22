Iowa and Virginia square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Virginia Cavaliers (21-11, 11-8 ACC) at Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6, 17-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Virginia Cavaliers (21-11, 11-8 ACC) at Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6, 17-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -13.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Iowa and Virginia square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Hawkeyes are 17-4 against Big Ten opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Stuelke averaging 6.1.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC play is 11-8. Virginia is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Heiden is averaging 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Chazadi Wright is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tabitha Amanze is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kymora Johnson is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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