Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (30-4, 21-0 NEC) at Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6, 17-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (30-4, 21-0 NEC) at Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6, 17-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -31.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Iowa plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Hawkeyes are 17-4 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Iowa is 21-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights are 21-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Iowa makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Heiden is averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Chazadi Wright is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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