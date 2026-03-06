Iona Gaels and Siena Saints square off in MAAC Tournament

Siena Saints (13-16, 11-9 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (19-11, 12-8 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (13-16, 11-9 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (19-11, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona squares off against Siena in the MAAC Tournament.

The Gaels are 12-8 against MAAC opponents and 7-3 in non-conference play. Iona is third in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Saints’ record in MAAC action is 11-9. Siena averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Iona is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Iona gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Gaels won 61-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Isabellah Middleton led the Gaels with 20 points, and Kaiya Rain Tucker led the Saints with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Middleton is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games.

Francesca Schiro is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 61.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

