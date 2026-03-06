Indiana takes on Ohio State after Alexis’ 23-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Ohio State after Sam Alexis scored 23 points in Indiana’s 77-47 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes have gone 13-3 at home. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-10 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is ninth in the Big Ten giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Ohio State makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Indiana has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Royal is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Bruce Thornton is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

