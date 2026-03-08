Incarnate Word plays in Southland Tournament against the Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (14-15, 10-12 Southland) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-16, 11-11 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Nicholls Colonels (14-15, 10-12 Southland) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-16, 11-11 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays in the Southland Tournament against Nicholls.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland play is 11-11, and their record is 2-5 in non-conference play. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland scoring 65.8 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Colonels are 10-12 against Southland teams. Nicholls is fourth in the Southland giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Incarnate Word averages 65.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 63.0 Nicholls gives up. Nicholls averages 64.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 71.2 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cardinals won 72-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Madison Cockrell led the Cardinals with 19 points, and Marie Kenembeni led the Colonels with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raimi McCrary is averaging 7.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sh’Diamond McKnight is shooting 33.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Colonels. Jesslynn Jalomo is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.