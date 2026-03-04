Illinois State visits Becker and Drake

Illinois State Redbirds (18-11, 12-6 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (10-18, 9-9 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (18-11, 12-6 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (10-18, 9-9 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Illinois State after Anna Becker scored 20 points in Drake’s 83-68 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-10 in home games. Drake ranks third in the MVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Taylor averaging 2.6.

The Redbirds are 12-6 against conference opponents. Illinois State is second in the MVC scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Drake averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois State won 77-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Trista Fayta led Illinois State with 23 points, and Becker led Drake with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Hawthorne is averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Becker is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Finnegan averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Doneelah Washington is averaging 19 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

