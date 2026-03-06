Illinois State plays in MVC Tournament against the Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-12, 12-9 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (20-11, 12-8 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-12, 12-9 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (20-11, 12-8 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Northern Iowa play in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 12-8, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Illinois State ranks sixth in the MVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Chase Walker averaging 2.1.

The Panthers are 12-9 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is third in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.9.

Illinois State averages 75.9 points, 14.8 more per game than the 61.1 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 69.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 68.3 Illinois State gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Illinois State won the last matchup 71-69 on Feb. 26. Johnny Kinziger scored 14 to help lead Illinois State to the victory, and Campbell scored 13 points for Northern Iowa.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinziger is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Redbirds. Ty’Reek Coleman is averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games.

Campbell is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Will Hornseth is shooting 63.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

