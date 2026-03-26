Illinois State and Abilene Christian play in NIT

Abilene Christian Wildcats (24-10, 14-6 WAC) at Illinois State Redbirds (21-13, 14-8 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (24-10, 14-6 WAC) at Illinois State Redbirds (21-13, 14-8 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Abilene Christian play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds have gone 14-8 against MVC opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Illinois State scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 14-6 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian leads the WAC scoring 72.1 points per game while shooting 42.6%.

Illinois State scores 72.9 points, 12.4 more per game than the 60.5 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doneelah Washington is averaging 17 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Redbirds. Trista Fayta is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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