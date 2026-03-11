Idaho women beat Montana State 60-57 to win Big Sky tourney, clinch NCAA Tournament berth

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ana Beatriz Passos scored 12 points, Ana Pinheiro and Hope Hassmann each added 11, and top-seeded…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ana Beatriz Passos scored 12 points, Ana Pinheiro and Hope Hassmann each added 11, and top-seeded Idaho beat No. 2 seed Montana State 60-57 on Wednesday night to win the Big Sky Conference Tournament and clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade

Idaho (29-5) won its first regular season conference title since 2019 and its first Big Sky Conference Tournament since 2016. Second-year coach Arthur Moreira — the first Brazilian head coach in Division I history — led the Vandals to a program record for single-season wins. Idaho won 28 games in the 1984-85 season.

Debora dos Santos grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points for the Vandals.

Taylee Chirrick made a layup, and Ella Johnson hit a 3-pointer — her only points of the game — to cut Montana State’s deficit to a point with 54 seconds left, but the Bobcats didn’t score again.

Hassmann made 2 of 6 from the free-throw line from there, and Lorena Barbosa blocked a potential tying 3-point shot by Johnson with about a second left.

Chirrick had 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting for the Bobcats (25-7), the 2025 Big Sky Conference Tournament champion.

The Bobcats scored seven of the first nine second-half points to tie it 38-all, but dos Santos responded with a layup before Kyra Gardner and Ella Uriarte made 3s as the Vandals led the rest of the way.

Montana State beat the Vandals 99-66 at home Jan. 10 and lost 73-70 at Idaho on Feb. 5.

Montana State: Hopes for a potential postseason invitation.

Idaho: Awaits seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

