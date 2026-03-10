Idaho Vandals play in Big Sky Tournament against the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets (15-17, 9-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (27-5, 18-1 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Sacramento State Hornets (15-17, 9-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (27-5, 18-1 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Sacramento State.

The Vandals have gone 18-1 against Big Sky teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Idaho has a 21-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets’ record in Big Sky action is 9-10. Sacramento State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Sacramento State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Idaho gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Idaho won 75-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Hope Hassmann led Idaho with 22 points, and Benthe Versteeg led Sacramento State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debora Dos Santos is averaging 11.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Vandals. Hassmann is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rubi Gray is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.5 points. Versteeg is averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.